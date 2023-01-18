A Gloucestershire police officer is due to appear in court for one count of common assault by beating.

It is alleged PC Neil Lorimer, 49, assaulted a woman in Shrewsbury on 14 November 2021.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said Lormier is suspended due to the force's misconduct process, pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Lorimer worked in the Crime Management Unit and was charged with the offence in May 2022.

Because of where the alleged incident happened, the investigation was undertaken by West Mercia Police.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it cannot comment further at this time due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Lorimer will appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court tomorrow (January 19).