Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sexually assaulted a teenager in Portishead.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to Hallets Way in the town on Tuesday 10 January at around 3.20pm when a girl was sexually assaulted by touching.

The force has issued an appeal for witnesses today (18 January), describing the man is described as in his late teens to early 20s.

He is approximately 5ft 8ins tall with grey/blue eyes and was wearing a balaclava, grey joggers and a black Goose Canada coat.

Neighbourhood policing sergeant Marc Stephens said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and saw something, or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area."

Anyone with information or with relevant footage is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote the reference 5223008373.