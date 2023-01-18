The trial of a former prison officer accused of abusing boys in a juvenile detention centre in South Gloucestershire has been halted.

The jury trying Patrick Devaney at Bristol Crown Court was discharged after one of the jurors fell ill.

Mr Devaney, 80, is accused of physically assaulting, verbally abusing and mistreating inmates, including a 14-year-old boy at Eastwood Park near Bristol.

HMP Eastwood Park opened as a junior Detention Centre for boys aged between 14 and 17 in Falfield, South Gloucestershire in 1964.

The abuse is alleged to have happened between 1970 and 1983.

The defendant denies one count of misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault.

The case is set to recommence with a new jury on 23 January.