Two serving Dorset Police officers have appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.

PC Harry Chaplin and PC Derek Alexander were both involved in a car crash on 9 July.

The two-vehicle collision, in Littlemoor Road, Weymouth, was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chaplin and Alexander were in separate cars heading to the scene of an accident involving one vehicle.

A marked police car is said to have collided with the back of a member of the public's vehicle at around 83mph.

One of the passengers of the car was taken to hospital with a brain bleed, Poole Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alexander, 52, of Thomas Hardy Quarters, Bovington, was charged with dangerous driving.

Chaplin, 26, of Lea Road, Weymouth, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They appeared in court today (18 January) and neither indicated a plea.

The serving police officers were released on unconditional bail and will next appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 16 February for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Defence solicitor Neil Brooker, for Alexander and Chaplin, said their defence is that their driving was “acceptable in the circumstances”.

Both officers remain on restricted duties, Dorset Police said.

