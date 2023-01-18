Police chased a van with no tyres through Bristol after receiving reports the vehicle had 'sparks coming from it'.

Avon and Somerset Police were made aware of the van travelling on the Portway on the evening of Monday (16 January).

The force said a short chase took place after the van failed to stop for officers.

Avon and Somerset’s road policing unit posted a picture of the vehicle on Twitter, with the caption: "Calls from the public this evening regarding a vehicle travelling on the Portway #Bristol with sparks coming from it!"

The force has since provided an updated statement which reads: “At around 5.30pm yesterday officers stopped a vehicle on the Portway following reports it had been driving erratically.

“A man was initially arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs but he was later de-arrested and taken to hospital for treatment for a medical condition.

“Enquiries into the incident continue.”