Kelsey Grammer speaks to ITV West Country about his connection with the Somerset town

Legendary Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has revealed he's bought a house - in the coastal town of Portishead.

The 67-year-old American actor spoke to ITV West Country about his career and connection with the Somerset town.

Kelsey and his wife Kayte, the daughter of former Bristol City football club player and Bristol Rovers coach Alan Walsh, married in 2011.

He said: "We like the area a lot it's a beautiful, beautiful view and a nice little walk down to the beach and I'm looking forward to doing a little writing there."

The actor has been spotted in Portishead several times over the last decade, often visiting Kayte's family.

Kelsey with his wife Kayte Credit: PA Images

Recounting one visit, he said that he had been photographed yawning at a Bristol Rovers game.

He said: "That was on of the more unflattering pictures I've ever been caught at and it was a pretty boring game - the game when Bristol Rovers were relegated."

Often spotted in Bristol restaurants, the actor said he and his wife Kayte are big fans of Indian cuisine. He added: "I know that Indian food here is very popular. My wife is an aficionado and a big fan as well so whenever we get to England we eat it for weeks and weeks."

He also confirmed recent rumours of a planned reunion show, saying that rehearsals for the new episodes were expected to start "in a few weeks".

