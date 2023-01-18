A woman was left with 'puncture wounds' and bruises after a dog attack in Gloucestershire.

The victim, who was walking her dog on Cleeve Hill on 12 January, said she was approached by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who started to become aggressive.

Police say the attack happened at around 7.30am between the golf club and the wash pool.

The woman said she was bitten by the dog when she picked up her own pet to prevent it from being hurt, and sustained puncture wounds and bruising.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "The victim stated that the Staffordshire bull terrier’s owner did not attempt to recall his dog and did not provide any contact details before walking off.

"If you are the owner of the offending dog or have any information on his identity, please complete this online form quoting incident 144 of 12 January."