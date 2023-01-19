More than 700 drivers have been caught speeding on a single road in Torquay over the past three months.

Residents had complained that Browns Bridge Road had become a speeding blackspot and Devon and Cornwall Police officers went to the area to monitor speeding drivers.

On their first day, they detected four offences within just 10 minutes of setting up, and later caught 148 speeding motorists in just three-and-a-half hours.

Since October, 760 drivers have been caught driving over the 30mph speed limit along the road.

The majority will have to attend a speed awareness course. 16 were given penalty points and a fine. Two drivers are being prosecuted because of how fast they were travelling.

Residents have also complained about excessive speed on Beechfield Avenue in Torquay, officers are set to monitor the area.

Paul Madge, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Both these routes are 30mph urban roads with residential areas nearby.

“For our officers to detect almost 800 speed offences in just a few weeks is simply unacceptable and highlights a significant problem.

“Travelling too fast gives you less time to react and significantly increases your risk of receiving serious or fatal injuries in the event of a collision.

“We will continue to target these areas over the coming weeks. Hundreds of drivers will have already received letters about their speed in the post as a result of our efforts - please don’t let yourself become one of them.”

Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety for Devon & Cornwall Police, added: “What’s worrying here is that, despite deploying highly visible officers with speed cameras on this road, people are continuing to drive far too fast.

"This shows that the message simply hasn’t got through.

“Browns Bridge Road is a 30mph road for a reason. It’s located in a busy area near residential streets, shops and a primary school.

“Please be warned, we will continue to monitor and enforce on these routes to increase compliance with the speed limit.

"Don’t get yourself landed with a fine, penalty points or a court appearance.”