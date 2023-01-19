A new e-scooter scheme in Bristol could see parking spaces moved onto the road, Bristol City Council has revealed.

The council is due to sign off plans later this month (January 24), which address ‘parking and rider behaviour issues’ raised under e-scooter operator Voi's current trial scheme.

As part of the plans, scooter parking spots could be moved from virtual spots on the pavement onto clearly marked areas on the road.

The council has said that pavement parking will, however, still be used in areas where road parking is unsafe, and in pedestrianised areas of the city centre.

Swedish company Voi has operated an extended rentable e-scooter scheme in Bristol since October 2020, but it could soon be taken over by a new company, as the West of England has asked operators to bid for a long term contract.

Under the new scheme, the council plans to introduce ‘rental parking hubs’ on roads, to make e-scooter travel safer and lower the impact on pedestrians.

Complaints have been raised during the trial scheme, over pavement accessibility.

A Bristol City Council cabinet report said: “It’s proposed to formalise rental parking hubs, bringing them under Bristol City Council control and physically marking the parking locations.

“The current model of unmarked virtual parking spaces on pavements selected by the e-scooter operator resulted from the original trial being set up at short notice, and only being planned to run for 12 months.

“With government plans to legalise e-scooters and for rental schemes to operate in the longer term, a more effective parking management regime is required.

Swedish firm Voi has operated Bristol’s e-scooter scheme for two years.

“It’s proposed that the majority of parking hubs are sited on roads rather than pavements.

“Designs for low-cost on-road parking hubs are being developed based on designs currently used in London.”

Voi will continue running its e-scooter scheme in Bristol until a new contract for the scheme starts, so there will be no gap in provision.

The Swedish company could bid for the new contract and win again, meaning there would be no change in operator.

The council is also keen for the new rental scheme to include e-bike rentals.

It said: “A significant number of operators have expressed an interest in setting up e-bike rental schemes in Bristol.

“Adding e-bikes to the rental market will improve the range of travel options for residents and visitors, and will extend the benefit of the current rental scheme to a much wider range of people.

“E-bikes are better suited for longer trips and tend to be used more by older people than e-scooters, as well as having health benefits through active travels. A number of other UK cities already have combined e-bike and e-scooter schemes.

The new rental scheme is expected to be brought in during spring this year, and the road parking scheme will not be implemented until Bristol City Council can fund the hubs.

Credit: Alex Seabrook, LDRS