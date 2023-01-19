A mum from Tiverton says she fears for the future of her non-verbal toddler who is on a two-year-long waiting list for speech therapy.

Lucy Merryman-Scott’s two-year-old son Hamish can only express himself by making noises and gestures, but has not yet been diagnosed with any condition despite being on an NHS waiting list for a year.

The worried mum she feels “left in the unknown" and unable to properly support her son.

"You'd expect by nine months that they'd be able to say something like "mum" or "dad', but he can't say anything", she said.

“He could have a processing delay or autism, but there’s nobody to say 'this is what it is."

Lucy and her husband self-referred Hamish to Torbay and South Devon Children's Service when he was one, after what she claims was numerous "fruitless" trips to healthcare professionals, including her GP.

He has now been on the waiting list for around a year, and she says, will not be seen for in-person therapy for another two.

Lucy told ITV News West Country she feels "left in the unknown" as she is no closer to getting to the bottom of her son's needs

A spokesperson for Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust apologised for the wait Lucy and her family are facing for Hamish's therapy.

They said the service is in contact with the family and staff are "committed to ensuring that all children get the best start in life."

Lucy, a midwife, says she's taken steps herself such as paying for audiology tests for her son, but is still no clearer on his condition.

"We could get two years down the line until they say, and the autism waiting list is another year if it's that. He will be school age before anyone sees him, which is massive.”

Lucy says Hamish's behaviour has been badly impacted by his delays, because he's unable to express himself like other children.

“It’s the frustration for a two-year-old because they want independence, but when you can’t express yourself in any way verbally, your behaviour becomes a lot more challenging.

“There are a lot of meltdowns because he can’t tell you verbally what he does and doesn’t want."

She says she worries about Hamish when he's anywhere other than the family's home.

“He manages to communicate with us as parents because we’re around him all the time", Lucy said.

"He can point to stuff and he knows where things are in the house but if you take him out of that environment where he can't reach for things, he just can’t ask for them."

"But if he’s not at home and wants a drink or food, he just cannot ask for it. He doesn’t know where the items are. His independence is massively effected", she added.

The worried mum says she's concerned the 'gap' between Hamish and his peers at nursery will increase rapidly as they get older.

"We worry as parents about the long-term effects and delays", she said. "The children at nursery cannot communicate with him and his frustration and isolation will only get worse as he tries to develop social skills."

Hamish’s two siblings have had speech and language therapy, so Lucy says she has some resources in the house that she uses to support him.

Lucy says she fears her son will become more and more "isolated" as the gap between his development and his peers' will become larger

But, she says, she doesn't know if they're the tools she should be using: "Until you know the cause, you can't target the therapy", she said.

"As parents, we aren’t trained speech and language therapists, we can do our best and read everything online, but he needs specialist help", she added.

Lucy says staff at Hamish's nursery also put in referrals to the children's service due to their concerns about his development.

"They have a score sheet they fill out and he’s failed in every one, so they've also flagged it to the health services", she said.

"They do some speech and language with him at nursery, but they aren’t trained in it.

"He really needs specialist help and as much as you’re trying for help for your child, it's just not out there", she added.

A spokesperson from Torbay and South Devon Foundation NHS Trust told ITV News West Country: “We are committed to ensuring that all children get the best start in life.

"Our Children and Family Health Devon teams remain in contact with the family and continue to provide advice and support.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases or care, we would like to apologise for Lucy and her family’s wait.”

