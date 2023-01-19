Play Brightcove video

Drone footage showing the extent of flooding on the Somerset Levels

A major incident has been declared due to flooding on the Somerset Levels as people have been told to prepare for the worst.

Pictures from the skies show the extent of flooding in the area with water levels rising on both Currymoor and Northmoor.

The water was being pumped at Northmoor on Tuesday (17 January) to try and reduce the amount of water so pumping at Currymoor could continue.

Rivers have breached their banks with several fields now underwater.

Ian Withers, from the Environment Agency, said: "I think we've reacted really positively - sooner than ever and protected people.

"Having said that, this event's been really different. It rained intensely, and frequently, whereas before in 2013/14, it rained steadily for a month."

