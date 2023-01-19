Play Brightcove video

Watch Ellie Barker's report from inside the pub

A family-run pub in Somerset is celebrating after being named as one of the best in the country by the Campaign for Real Ale.

The Halfway House near Langport has been listed in the Good Beer Guide for the last 30 years.

The pub - named because it's located midway between Langport and Somerton - previously won the title of the National CAMRA pub of the year in 1996.

Owners, Lucie and Mark David, said they were "delighted" by the recognition and said it was down to the pub's loyal customers.

Lucie said: "It's a brilliant local pub, a country pub. We've got great followers locally and from afar."

"We're so proud of our pub and its heritage and really thanks are due to the previous custodians who have maintained such high standards, ensuring that this 'local legend' retains its widespread appeal as a proper old-fashioned pub serving excellent locally brewed beer and cider."

Mark revealed the secret to their success as "keeping the beers fresh and putting on what the customers like."

Lucie and Mark only bought the pub this year but say its links to the family go back much further.

Her parents were local farmers who used to take her to the pub when she was younger.

She said: "The Halfway has pretty much been a part of my whole life."

94-year-old Geoff has been coming to the pub for 30 years.

He says the secret to doing well at his age is stopping by at his local - which is a two-and-a-half-mile walk from home.

He said: "Walking and real ale - it keeps you fit."