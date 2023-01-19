An investigation has been launched into a fire which gutted the top deck of a bus in Bristol.

The blaze is thought to have been started deliberately with police treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

The double-decker burst into flames near to Temple Meads station on Tuesday (17 January).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene just after 10am. No casualties were reported.

Firefighters believe the blaze may have been started deliberately, with the case being handed over to Avon and Somerset Police.

The force has issued a statement, which reads: "An investigation is underway after Avon Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that a fire on a 73 bus in Bristol was started deliberately.

"Fire crews tackled the blaze involving the First Bus vehicle on Temple Way soon after 10am on Tuesday 17 January.

"It's now being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the fire is being asked to contact police, by calling 101 and giving the reference 5223012585.