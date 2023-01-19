People are being urged to stay away from a popular Dorset beach after a large rockfall means it could be dangerous.

The incident happened at East Beach at West Bay. Dorset Council has warned that the beach is currently cut off with no access between Burton Bradstock and West Bay.

Access to the coastal path is also being investigated by the council.

Walkers and beachgoers have been warned to avoid the area and in particular the base and edge of the cliffs.

The council is warning to stay away from the base and edge of the cliffs Credit: Dorset Council

It is not the first time there has been big rockfalls at the cliffs, with especially hot and cold weather making rockfalls more likely.

West Bay is part of Dorset's Jurassic Coastline, a World Heritage Site.

Experts have previously warned that the risk of crumbling cliff is made greater by fluctuating temperatures.

The changing conditions can make pre-existing cracks in the surface to widen, making the cliffs more unstable.