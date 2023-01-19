People will be allowed to continue wild camping in areas of Dartmoor National Park, after an agreement was reached between landowners and the National Park Authority.

It follows a successful legal challenge by landowners Alexander and Diana Darwall on Friday, who argued the right to wild camp without permission did not exist.

At a meeting yesterday, The Dartmoor Commons Owners’ Association agreed that, in principle, landlords would allow the public to wild camp in certain areas of the park as long as they "leave no trace".

John Howell, Chair of the Association, said: “We recognise the importance of people being able to enjoy the natural beauty of Dartmoor, including through wild camping, and the benefits that this can bring."

As part of the agreement, a new interactive map will be put on the Dartmoor National ParkAuthority’s website to provide clear guidance on areas where the public can wild camp without seeking individual permission.

Dr Kevin Bishop, Chief Executive of Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: “We have allworked quickly and collectively to ensure clarity is provided… We’re committed to workingtogether to continue all our good work that helps keep Dartmoor special for everyone.”

‘Fly camping’, which often involves large groups with barbecues or open fires, will continue to be banned.

Whilst the agreement is completed, wild camping, including Ten Tors and The Duke ofEdinburgh Award, will be allowed.

