Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a report of a serious assault.

Ibrahim Jabri, 32 and from Exeter is described as a 6ft 2in tall, slim built, white male with black hair.

He was last seen in Sidmouth on Wednesday 18 January.

Since then, Devon and Cornwall police have been unable to find Jabri.

The force has put out an appeal for any information members of the public might have.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone who sees Jabri is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999 and quote the log number 42 of 16/1/23."