Watch the video showing a man police want to talk to

A man has been knocked unconscious after a fight outside a nightclub.

The victim, in his 20s, was punched twice in the face. He needed treatment in hospital but is now recovering.

It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 1st October outside the Mbargos nightclub in the Clifton Triangle.

Police have now released a short CCTV video showing a man they would like to talk to about the incident.

He is around 20-25 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He is wearing slim black jeans and a black jumper.