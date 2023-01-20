Police are investigating after reports a man was making 'threats with a knife' outside a supermarket in Newton Abbot.

It happened at around 9.30pm on 13 January near the Co-op on Ashburton Road.

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

No injuries were reported, Devon and Cornwall Police say.

A spokesperson from the force said: "A man was reported to be making threats with what is believed to be a knife.

"Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 50230010130.