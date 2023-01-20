Man 'robbed kids of childhood' with years of sexual abuse

A 50-year-old man who sexually assaulted two children has been jailed for 16 years.

Matthew Nicholas, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (20 January).

Nicholas was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

The court heard how Nicholas, formally of Yate, sexually assaulted two children on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2020.

The victim's mother read a statement in court. She said: "His actions have shattered the lives of my children. He has robbed them of their childhood.

"One of my children used to be outgoing and giggly. Now they lack confidence around big crowds and has become angry and easily frustrated.

"My other child cries often and suffers from constant nightmares, their sleep has really been affected by the trauma.

"I found out about this just as the pandemic hit. I was very isolated and the only contact I had was with Anna, the police officer on the case.

"I am unable to trust anyone with my children."

Along with his jail term, Nicholas was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was also handed two restraining orders.

Investigating officer, DS Anna Toogood, said: "I must commend the incredible bravery and strength of the victims shown throughout this case after suffering horrific crimes like this over such a long period of time.

"This was a particularly vile case where Nicholas, who was in a position of power, took advantage of two young children.

"I hope this sentence reassures both the victims and their families that people like this are dealt with swiftly and get the justice they deserve."