Up to 42 bus routes set to be axed in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North East Somerset
More than 42 bus routes across Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North East Somerset are set to be axed.
It comes as funding for more than half the publicly subsidised services in the region has been cut, meaning they are likely to stop operating in April.
Passengers in many parts of the region will be able to catch a new 'dial-a-ride' minibus, which will act almost like a shared Uber.
It will run in Windmill Hill, Knowle, Brislington and St Annes, as well as large parts of North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire.
The service cuts were signed off by the West of England combined authority on Wednesday (18 January).
The axed bus routes represent 60% of the region’s total 69 subsidised services but it is unclear exactly which bus routes will be affected, with a full list due to be released soon.
The West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said the transport levy paid by councils in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset were not big enough to subsidise the bus routes.
He said: "“It’s their [the three councils’] money effectively and they’re saying how it should be spent. That’s not satisfactory from my perspective.
"We have a real term cut in supported bus services because the levy has not increased. The levy is much lower than in other parts of the country.
"With inflation and the same budget being frozen, that inevitably leads to cuts. That’s not acceptable to me but that’s where we are."
A list showing the services which are likely facing withdrawal of funding has been released and includes:
506 Bristol city centre to Southmead Hospital
179 Bath to Midsomer Norton
672 Bristol to Blagdon
185 Paulton to Trowbridge
636 Whitchurch to Keynsham
640 Bishop Sutton to Keynsham
668 Peasedown St John to Bristol city centre
683 Keynsham to Wells
757 Combe Hay to Midsomer Norton
172 Bath to Paulton
178 Midsomer Norton to Brislington Park and Ride
752 Hinton Blewett to Bath city centre
754 Hinton Blewett to Radstock
768 Bath bus station to Radstock and Midsomer Norton
52 Hengrove Park to Bristol city centre
516 Knowle to Hengrove Park
622 Chipping Sodbury to Cribbs Causeway
626 Wotton-under-Edge to Bristol city centre
511 Bedminster to Hengrove
512 Totterdown to Bristol city centre
513/514 Knowle to Brislington
17 Southmead Hospital to Kingswood
82 Radstock to Paulton
84/85 Yate to Wotton-under-Edge
623 Hollywood Lane to Cribbs Causeway
634 Tomarton to Kingswood
663 Somerdale to Chandag Road
664 Keynsham to Saltford
665 Somerdale to Longmeadow Road
684 Wick to Keynsham
22 Twerton to Bath Uni
202 Chipping Sodbury to Winterbourne
963 Patchway to Bradley Stoke and Winterbourne
948 Pucklechurch to Mangotsfield and Sir Bernard Lovell School
967 Westerleigh to Chipping Sodbury School and Brimsham Green School
680 North Yate to Chipping Sodbury and SGS College Filton
Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Alex Seabrook