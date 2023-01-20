More than 42 bus routes across Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North East Somerset are set to be axed.

It comes as funding for more than half the publicly subsidised services in the region has been cut, meaning they are likely to stop operating in April.

Passengers in many parts of the region will be able to catch a new 'dial-a-ride' minibus, which will act almost like a shared Uber.

It will run in Windmill Hill, Knowle, Brislington and St Annes, as well as large parts of North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

The service cuts were signed off by the West of England combined authority on Wednesday (18 January).

The axed bus routes represent 60% of the region’s total 69 subsidised services but it is unclear exactly which bus routes will be affected, with a full list due to be released soon.

The West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said the transport levy paid by councils in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset were not big enough to subsidise the bus routes.

He said: "“It’s their [the three councils’] money effectively and they’re saying how it should be spent. That’s not satisfactory from my perspective.

"We have a real term cut in supported bus services because the levy has not increased. The levy is much lower than in other parts of the country.

"With inflation and the same budget being frozen, that inevitably leads to cuts. That’s not acceptable to me but that’s where we are."

A list showing the services which are likely facing withdrawal of funding has been released and includes:

506 Bristol city centre to Southmead Hospital

179 Bath to Midsomer Norton

672 Bristol to Blagdon

185 Paulton to Trowbridge

636 Whitchurch to Keynsham

640 Bishop Sutton to Keynsham

668 Peasedown St John to Bristol city centre

683 Keynsham to Wells

757 Combe Hay to Midsomer Norton

172 Bath to Paulton

178 Midsomer Norton to Brislington Park and Ride

752 Hinton Blewett to Bath city centre

754 Hinton Blewett to Radstock

768 Bath bus station to Radstock and Midsomer Norton

52 Hengrove Park to Bristol city centre

516 Knowle to Hengrove Park

622 Chipping Sodbury to Cribbs Causeway

626 Wotton-under-Edge to Bristol city centre

511 Bedminster to Hengrove

512 Totterdown to Bristol city centre

513/514 Knowle to Brislington

17 Southmead Hospital to Kingswood

82 Radstock to Paulton

84/85 Yate to Wotton-under-Edge

623 Hollywood Lane to Cribbs Causeway

634 Tomarton to Kingswood

663 Somerdale to Chandag Road

664 Keynsham to Saltford

665 Somerdale to Longmeadow Road

684 Wick to Keynsham

22 Twerton to Bath Uni

202 Chipping Sodbury to Winterbourne

963 Patchway to Bradley Stoke and Winterbourne

948 Pucklechurch to Mangotsfield and Sir Bernard Lovell School

967 Westerleigh to Chipping Sodbury School and Brimsham Green School

680 North Yate to Chipping Sodbury and SGS College Filton

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Alex Seabrook