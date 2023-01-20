Police officers processing gun licence applications in Devon and Cornwall were not given effective training to do the job, a senior police boss has admitted.

On day four of the inquest into the mass shooting in Keyham in August 2021, Chief Superintendent Roy Linden was questioned on whether officers had been properly trained.

When questioning Ch Supt Linden, Dominic Adamson KC, representing the families of the five victims, asked Ch Supt Linden: "There was no syllabus, no specific training programme, no specific training of firearms enquiry officers.

"The reality is that such training as there was, was really through mentoring and looking at what other firearms officers were doing in processing applications?

"So in effect, the training was 'Here’s a copy of the risk matrix, check these databases, away you go?'"

Ch Supt Linden replied: "I wouldn't put it quite in those terms, but there was an absence of effective training, I will say that."

In 2015, a scathing report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary warned that if improvements were not made to gun licensing processes, lives would be lost in another tragedy.

This was six years before Jake Davidson killed five people with a pump action shotgun on the streets on Keyham. He then turned the gun on himself.

On training, the report said: "While some training has been made available, we are concerned at the continuing absence of nationally accredited training.

"Its absence has meant that some staff involved in the licensing arrangements, in particular those charged with making firearms licensing decisions, have yet to receive sufficient training, commensurate with their role and responsibility."

The inquest continues.