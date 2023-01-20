A police officer has been convicted for assaulting his wife following an investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary's Criminal Investigation department.

Inspector James Wyatt, 38, most recently worked as a force incident manager in the control room.

On Monday (16 January) he was found guilty of common assault by battery following a trial at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.

Wyatt was given a conditional discharge by District Judge Ian Strongman.

The incident happened in the Waitrose car park in Cheltenham on 20 January last year when he pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground.

The District Judge dismissed Wyatt's defence that the victim had fallen over.

Wyatt was suspended from the force since the allegation was reported in January last year.

He remains suspended pending the outcome of misconduct proceedings carried out by the Constabulary's Professional Standards Department.