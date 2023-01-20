Warning issued by firefighters after house fire in Somerset

People are being urged to close their doors before going to bed at night in case of a house fire.

It comes after firefighters were called to a house fire in Barrow Gurney early this morning (20 January).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service found a fire in the log store outside the property when they arrived.

Crews from two stations used high-pressure hose reels to extinguish the blaze. Ambulance staff were also on scene but no-one was injured.

Bedminster Fire Station said: “Our quick action prevented the blaze from spreading to adjoining properties.”

Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, the fire service encouraged people to follow their advice on avoiding fire when going to bed: