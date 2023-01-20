A woman in her 60s has died after a suspected hit-and-run on a Devon country lane.

Police were called to Cadhay Lane in Ottery St Mary at around 11.30am yesterday (19 January) to reports of a woman lying injured in the road.

The woman was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later died.

A local 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop and report a collision.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "It is believed that the woman was struck by a vehicle which subsequently left the scene without stopping, therefore this incident is currently being treated as a suspected hit-and-run collision."

"Police continue to investigate the circumstance surrounding this death and are appealing for witnesses.

"If you have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website or by contacting 101 quoting log 0282 19 January."

The arrested man has been released on bail until 20 April.