Armed police spend all night outside Torquay house

Armed police have spent the night outside a house in Torquay due to concerns for a man inside.

Officers were called to the multi-occupancy house on the corner of Castle Road and Ash Hill Road just after 8pm yesterday (Friday 20 January).

They put a cordon in place and specialist officers are currently talking with the individual.

The other residents have been safely removed.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police told ITV News, 'It is the goal of the officers at the scene to bring this matter to a safe resolution whilst we provide the upmost care to the individual, therefore we will continue to keep the area secure and engage with the individual as we do all we can to get him the help that they need. We ask that the public give officers the space they need to work and we appreciate your support on this matter.'