A dog walker was threatened by a knife-wielding man in a random attack in Gloucestershire, sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

The man was walking his dog in Cashes Green in Stroud around 4.35am yesterday (19 January) when another man lunged at him with a knife.

It happened at the top of Elm Road Playground while the man was walking up to the public footpath joining Cashes Green Road to Humphreys Close.

The victim was uninjured and the man with the knife left the scene, running towards Cashes Green Road.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police say the motive behind the incident is not known.

The offender is described as being white, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 9ins tall and aged approximately between 20 and 25.

He was wearing a plain black hooded top, a black mask covering the lower half of his face, black Adidas tracksuit joggers with white stripes near the ankle and grey trainers.

House-to-house enquiries have been taking place and police are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any CCTV or doorbell camera footage of it to contact them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police online quoting incident 33 of 19 January.