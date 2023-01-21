Man detained after 20-hour stand off with armed police

A man is now in custody following a 20-hour standoff with armed police.

Officers spent the night outside a house in Torquay, following concerns for an individual inside.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the multi-occupancy house on the corner of Castle Road and Ash Hill Road just after 8pm yesterday (Friday 20 January).

They put a cordon in place whilst officers, including specialist negotiators spoke with the man.

At around 3:30pm today (21 January), police entered the property and safely detained the man.

He has received treatment for low-level injuries at the scene and has since been transported to police custody.

The other residents of the multi-occupancy property were removed whilst the incident took place and have since been permitted to return.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and support shown at the scene whilst this incident took place.

Police enquiries into the incident continue.