Four projects have been announced, which could transform a busy tourist hotspot in Somerset.

Mendip District Council and Sedgemoor District Council have submitted a bid to fund four schemes, aimed at transforming Cheddar.

The projects, including an enhancement of the Cheddar Gorge and caves car park, would be delivered at the end of 2025, by a new unitary authority- Somerset Council.

If successful, it’s hoped that the regeneration will help Cheddar recover from a drop in tourism income during the pandemic.

A council spokesman said: "Communities such as Cheddar have suffered disproportionately, and the absence of spending has contributed to the challenges facing tourist and urban centres.

The full regeneration plan includes:

Enhancing the Cheddar Gorge and Caves car park

Enhancing the Tweentown road network and improving the Cliff Street car park

Revamping the area around the former Cox's Mill Hotel

Improving Gough's Cave and the surrounding area

Refurbishing footpaths, traffic calming measures and creating new crossing points.

A decision is expected by the end of January on whether the funding will be granted.

Credit: Daniel Mumby, LDRS