A new sustainable bus route has been launched in Bristol despite up to 42 routes facing the axe in the region.

The m4 bus which will launch this month to provide a "fast and direct" route into Bristol city centre, according to the West of England Combined Authority.

The launch comes despite passengers in the West Country facing cuts across the region.

Buses on the m4 service will run on biogas, using food waste as a sustainable fuel.

The route will see buses between Cribbs Causeway and Bristol, linking The Mall, Bristol Parkway Station and the University of the West of England with the centre of the city.

Services will run every 20 minutes from Monday to Saturday, and every 30 minutes on Sundays and bank holidays.

The route will serve communities in Patchway and Stoke Gifford and eventually the new Bristol Arena and Brabazon development on the former Filton Airfield.

Construction work was carried out by South Gloucestershire Council, with £57m of funding from the West of England Combined Authority, led by Metro Mayor Dan Norris.

He said "There are undoubtedly still serious problems on the buses and I’m conscious that too many passengers are seeing reductions in the frequency of buses and there are cancellations and delays.

"This is due to the driver shortage, which remains critical, but is being addressed. I have sought, and received, assurances that there is the capacity to run this new service".

The m4 - operated by First West of England - will join the m2 and m3, which started operating in 2018, and the m1, which launched in 2019.

Doug Claringbold, Managing Director of First West of England said: “We’re proud to be operating the m4 and giving even more people the chance to experience the metrobus and travel sustainably on a modern bus network.

"Since the m3 and m2 were launched in 2018, and then the m1 in January 2019, metrobuses have carried over 13 million passengers, despite the pandemic. These services enable faster, more direct journeys".