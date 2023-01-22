An abandoned car was found in the early hours of this morning (22 January) blocking the train tracks in Carbis Bay.

The vehicle appeared to have left the road before crashing down the embankment and obscuring the tracks.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the driver of the car was not on the scene when they arrived.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to find the driver of the abandoned vehicle.

Service was suspended on Great Western Railway between St Erth and St Ives whilst the car was removed from the tracks.