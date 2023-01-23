Play Brightcove video

Watch Ross Arnott's report here

Judd Trump produced an incredible comeback against Mark Allen in the World Grand Prix snooker final in Cheltenham but ultimately fell just short as the match went to a deciding frame.

The Bristolian, who won his second Masters title last weekend, found himself 8-2 down in the match against Allen but in front of a packed out crowd at Cheltenham Racecourse he fought back to level the match at 9-9.

It meant a shoot-out between the two players in the very last frame of the tie.

Judd Trump with his family after his Masters win. Credit: PA images

Judd had an opportunity but a miss on the yellow left Allen in a commanding position to finish off and take home the title.

It robbed Trump of the chance to win a second title in just one week.

Despite the result there was a lot of entertained spectators though, the classic between the pair being described by some as one of the "best matches they had ever seen".

Speaking to ITV West Country after his defeat, Judd thanked those inside the Centaur for their support.

"I would give anything to have another go at playing that yellow again," he said.

"The support here has been amazing all week. Everyone has been so great and today they really helped lift me when things weren't going very well at all.

"They did their job it is really just a shame that I wasn't able to do mine today.

"It is incredibly frustrating, but I will be back again next year."