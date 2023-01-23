A family has been left 'heartbroken' after a father-of-two died in a crash in Wiltshire.

Dan Wiles, 34, was travelling in a an Audi on the B4039 Yatton Keynell on Monday 16 January when he was involved in a collision with a CRV.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the man who was killed last Monday in a car crash was our son, Dan Wiles.

"Known to many around the Chippenham area Dan would have been so honoured with the messages we have all received and all of the family thank everyone who has been in touch with us.

"Dan leaves us heartbroken and our job now will be look after his wonderful partner Laura and his two absolutely beautiful children, Harleigh and Theo.”

Wiltshire Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam to call 01225 694597 quoting Log number 54230005395.

