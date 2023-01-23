Five people arrested on suspicion of murder will no longer face any action, after officers investigating the disappearance of a Wiltshire man found his death was not suspicious.

36-year-old Kiran Pun, from Amesbury, was last seen on the 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot Railway Station.

His body was found in Brickfields Country Park, Aldershot, on 15 January.

Hampshire Police has issued an update after a post mortem was carried out. Officers now say they are not treating his death as suspicious.

Mr Pun's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Five people arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released and no further action will be taken.

DCI Adam Edwards, Head of the Major Crime Department at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: "Our thoughts are with Kiran's family at this very difficult time.

"Our team have worked tirelessly to try and piece together Kiran's movements, locate him and provide his family with the answers they have been seeking about what happened to him.

"As part of our enquiries, we did make arrests on suspicion of murder, which was done on the basis of the information available to us and to enable us to conduct a full and thorough investigation into what had taken place.

"I want to thank everyone who has come forward with information throughout our enquiries."

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, District Commander for Hart and Rushmoor, added: "I know Kiran's disappearance has been of considerable concern and my thoughts are with his family, friends and the community at this time.

"I want to extend my thanks to all who have shared information with us throughout our investigation to help us piece together Kiran's movements and support us as we worked to locate him.

"All information submitted to us has been reviewed and shared with my local teams, and enables us to build up a picture of what is happening in the community and informs our patrol and policing plans for the district."