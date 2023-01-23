Four people were taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars in Cornwall.

The A38 is currently closed at Notter, near Saltash after the collision at aroun 10.30am this morning (24 January)

Officers from Devon and Cornwall were called alongside the fire and ambulance services.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Two people were initially taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

"A further two people have also been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

"The incident is ongoing."

According the traffic monitoring website, Inrix, the A38 Liskeard Road remains closed in both directions.

It said there is slow traffic because of a "serious multi-vehicle accident and recovery work between Trematon turn off (Notter) and A388 (Carkeel Roundabout, Saltash).

It also said: "Congestion to eastbound - Blunts turn off, westbound Saltash Tunnel and also affecting traffic coming from Parkway Industrial Estate and The Fire Station.

"Three cars are involved, affecting traffic between Landrake and Saltash."