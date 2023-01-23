A man has been arrested after police received reports a child had been sexually assaulted in Gloucester.

A man, in his 20s and from Gloucester, was arrested after witnesses told officers an individual had sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the Tuffley area on Thursday 19 January.

The girl is under the age of 16. The incident happened between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Gloucester Police said the man and the victim are thought to be known to each other.

It is understood the pair walked from the Co-op on Stroud Road, to Robert Raikes Avenue in Tuffley at around 6.45pm.

They then sat in the park and later walked to Evenlode Road.

The man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and remains in police custody today (23 January).

The force is asking for anyone who saw the man and teenage girl, or who may have doorbell footage, CCTV or dashcam, to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "You can contact police online by completing the following form and quoting incident number 417 of 19 January.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."