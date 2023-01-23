A man has been charged following an incident involving a 20-hour stand off in Torquay at the weekend.

Stephen Hibberd, 30, from Torquay has been charged with being in possession of imitation firearms with intent to cause fear or violence.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a house in the Castle Road area of Torquay on Friday 20 January after concerns for the welfare of an individual inside the property.

All other residents of the multi-occupancy home were safely removed from the building.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers attended and a cordon was put in place.

"At around 3:30pm on Saturday 21 January, officers entered the property and safely detained a man".

Hibberd has been remanded in custody to appear at Plymouth Magistrates Court today (Monday 23 January).