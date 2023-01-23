A man in his 60s has died after having his mobility scooter stolen in a Tesco car park in Gloucestershire - prompting a murder investigation to be launched.

Gloucestershire Police is investigating the suspected robbery in Stroud after they found the man unresponsive in the car park of the superstore on Stratford Road.

The man was found yesterday morning (Sunday 22 January) shortly before 6am without his mobility scooter which he uses as his mode of transport.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by paramedics and died later that day. His next of kin has been informed.

A woman from Stroud has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder and remains in police custody today (Monday 23 January).

Police are keen to hear from people who saw a black mobility scooter being used by anyone in the Paganhill area between around 2am and 4am yesterday (22 January).

It is described as having four wheels, a basket on the front and arm rests.

A mobility scooter, which is believed to belong to the victim, was found by a member of the public later that morning, shortly before 8am, abandoned on Bisley Old Road.

Investigating officers are asking for anyone who lives in the area to review their doorbell cameras and CCTV to see if they have any footage of the mobility scooter or it being driven which may assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police by completing this online form and quoting incident 78 of 22 January.