A father and son were rescued by an off-duty lifesaver after becoming stuck in a rip current in Cornwall.

The 10-year-old boy was bodyboarding at Holywell Bay near Newquay on Saturday afternoon (21 January). He started struggling and his dad immediately went in to try and help.

But he also quickly got caught in the current and both found themselves in difficulty.

Emily Greenwood, an off-duty lifesaver, was walking on the beach and spotted the two in the water.

She could tell that they needed help, instinctively threw her clothes to one side, swam out into the freezing water, and managed to bring them both back to shore.

Newquay and St Agnes Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent, alongside the Coastguard helicopter from Newquay, and the South Western Ambulance Service.

The father - who was not wearing a wetsuit - had developed suspected hypothermia and was airlifted to hospital.

His son was wearing a wetsuit and after being assessed by paramedics, did not need medical attention.

Emily, who is part of the Holiday Bay Surf Life Saving Club, also did not need further medical attention.

Steve Peck, chairman of the club, said in a post on Facebook: "From everyone at the club I’d like to thank Emily for her courage, her determination and her instinctive, selfless actions.

"In this case she undoubtedly saved two lives. You make the club very, very proud."

Following the incident, the Coastguard said this should remind all water users about the dangers of rip currents.

It said: "It is vital that you do not fight a rip current if you find yourself in one but try to swim parallel to shore until you escape its grasp.

"Try to raise the alarm by waving your arms in the air and stay calm. Rip currents are very hard to spot and even expert swimmers can quickly get into trouble.

"At this time of year, with the water so cold, we also advise that anyone entering the water wear a wetsuit.

"As ever, advice if you’re struggling is to Float to Live by lying on your back, relaxing and stretching your arms and legs like a starfish."