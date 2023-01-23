A police officer has been sacked after he assaulted a member of the public at a bar in Bristol.

PC Jedd Perry, a student officer with Avon and Somerset Police, attacked his victim in the city centre in August 2021 while he was off-duty and out with colleagues.

He has been dismissed without notice and placed on a national barred list after a misconduct hearing found he was culpable of gross misconduct.

The panel also heard of a separate incident in which PC Perry had previously told a colleague to ‘go back to their own country’, during a social event at his home. The panel found that misconduct was proven in relation to the discriminatory remark.

Supt Jane Wigmore, head of Professional Standards, said: “These are two incidents which happened when PC Perry was off-duty and at social events with colleagues. On both occasions he was intoxicated.

“Both incidents are highly concerning and indicate behaviours and attitudes which are absolutely not in keeping with the high standards expected of an officer who’s pledged to serve and protect the public.

“We’d like to thank the officers who reported incidents either to line managers or to Professional Standards.

"It’s imperative that officers and staff flag any incidents of concern they see or hear about, and we have confidential reporting systems in place to allow them to do just this.”

On Friday (20 January), PC Perry was dismissed without notice and placed on a national barred list, preventing him from working in policing and law enforcement.