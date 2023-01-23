Woman hospitalised with a broken ankle after being hit by a car in Bristol retail park

Abbeywood retail park
Abbeywood retail park Credit: Google

A woman was hospitalised with a broken ankle after being hit by a car in Bristol.

The victim, in her 50s, needed to go to Southmead Hospital after being hit by a red Kia Rio in Filton.

The incident took place at approximately 6.50pm on Tuesday 3 January at Abbeywood Retail Park.

She remained in hospital for a number of days but has since been discharged.

The driver remained and spoke with officers at the scene but Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses.

The force is asking anyone who saw the crash to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5223001696, or complete the online form on our website."