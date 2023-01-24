Play Brightcove video

Watch the footage sent in to Devon and Cornwall Police

Thousands of video clips submitted to police shows motorists driving dangerously in Devon and Cornwall.

The footage captured dangerous manoeuvres, lethal overtakes, insecure loads and drivers jumping red lights.

As a result, more than 3,000 drivers have had action taken against them by Devon and Cornwall Police.

In one clip a large tyre comes loose from a tractor towing a trailer. After dragging it behind the vehicle, the strap breaks leaving the tyre in the middle of the highway.

In another clip, wooden planks and other building items are seen flying off the rear of a pick-up truck on a three-lane section of the A38, having not been secured safely.

Adrian Leisk, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety, said: “Both of these incidents could have been far worse and resulted in death or serious injury.

Credit: Vision Zero/ Devon and Cornwall Police

“It is vital that drivers towing or carrying any sort of load ensure that it is secured safely within their vehicle or trailer, and cannot move.

“These videos also feature other lethal examples of driving on our roads, including dangerous overtaking, jumping red lights and generally not showing regard or respect to other road users – including those who are most vulnerable such as cyclists.

“As these latest figures for 2022 show, we are seeing more and more submissions to Op Snap which are resulting in more notices of intended prosecution.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of communities in reducing road harm.

“Dashcam, mobile phone and body camera ownership is on the increase and I want to make it very clear that if you drive dangerously in Devon and Cornwall, there is a very good chance someone will have captured it on camera and will submit that footage to the police.

Footage of a bucket flying through the air Credit: Vision Zero/Devon and Cornwall Police

“This will lead to you being fined, receiving penalty points or potentially even losing your license – it’s just not worth the risk.”

In total, Devon and Cornwall Police received 4,736 video submissions through Op Snap in 2022, up 151% on the previous year.

Thanks to these submissions, police were able to take action against 3,400 motorists – a 135% increase on 2021.

In 2021, 47 people were killed and 647 people were seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s Roads, according to the Department for Transport.

People can upload footage of dangerous driving here.