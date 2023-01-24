A man has been sent to prison after carrying out a string of burglaries and robberies across Bristol.

31-year-old Greg Cole, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to eight years and ten months after he committed two robberies and five burglaries between March and May 2022.

On one occasion he punched his neighbour in the face several times while demanding his credit cards and PIN number. He then stole his victim's phone.

Cole also broke into a student property in High Kingsdown, in Bristol, while the occupants were asleep. He stole laptops, credit cards and alcohol.

Investigating officer, DC Helen Shore, said: "Cole is a dangerous individual who targeted vulnerable people both in their own home and on the streets.

"He has no qualms or morals and would regularly burgle premises in the middle of the night without thought to the occupants.

"This opportunist repeat criminal is now off the streets and behind bars."

On 8 April, Cole confronted a man walking home in Clifton in the early hours of the morning. He threatened him and pushed him before taking his mobile phone and credit cards.

Later that month, he broke into a home in Stokes Croft and stole two bicycles and some alcohol.

Cole also stole alcohol from a shop in Whiteladies Road and a number of items from a designer shop.