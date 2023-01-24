'Devastating' fire rips through small businesses in Totnes
A fire has badly damaged a number of small businesses on an industrial estate in Totnes, Devon.
Pictures of firefighters at the scene last night (23 January) were taken by Gerald Taylor, Devon & Somerset's assistant chief fire officer.
He described the fire as "devastating" and says crews worked hard to tackle the flames.
In a post on social media, Gerald Taylor said: "I hope these small companies can recover as soon as possible."
The pictures show several buildings on the industrial estate well alight.