A fire has badly damaged a number of small businesses on an industrial estate in Totnes, Devon.

Pictures of firefighters at the scene last night (23 January) were taken by Gerald Taylor, Devon & Somerset's assistant chief fire officer.

He described the fire as "devastating" and says crews worked hard to tackle the flames.

Fire crews battle to put out the flames Credit: Gerald Taylor

In a post on social media, Gerald Taylor said: "I hope these small companies can recover as soon as possible."

The pictures show several buildings on the industrial estate well alight.