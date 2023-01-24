Play Brightcove video

Watch Woddy and Twiggy back home at Mapperton Estate

Two beavers have returned to their home in Dorset after "going on the run" earlier this month.

Woody and Twiggy, a pair of two-year-old Eurasian beavers, escaped from the enclosure after recent storms and exceptionally wet weather caused damage to the fencing.

They were both released into the enclosure in 2021 under a licence from Natural England as part of the Mapperton Wildlands rewilding project.

A spokesperson for Mapperton Estate has said: "Mapperton Estate is delighted to report that our errant pair of Eurasian beavers, Woody and Twiggy, have been located and returned home.

"They are living comfortably in a holding pen until repairs have been made to their enclosure.

"Thank you to members of the local community for helping identify their location and for all the messages of support."