Missing beavers return home after escaping their enclosure and 'going on the run'

  • Watch Woddy and Twiggy back home at Mapperton Estate

Two beavers have returned to their home in Dorset after "going on the run" earlier this month.

Woody and Twiggy, a pair of two-year-old Eurasian beavers, escaped from the enclosure after recent storms and exceptionally wet weather caused damage to the fencing.

They were both released into the enclosure in 2021 under a licence from Natural England as part of the Mapperton Wildlands rewilding project. 

A spokesperson for Mapperton Estate has said: "Mapperton Estate is delighted to report that our errant pair of Eurasian beavers, Woody and Twiggy, have been located and returned home.  

"They are living comfortably in a holding pen until repairs have been made to their enclosure.  

"Thank you to members of the local community for helping identify their location and for all the messages of support."