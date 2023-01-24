Person rescued from burning flat in Cornwall

One person has been rescued from a burning flat in Cornwall yesterday evening (23 January)

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to an address in Bridge Court, Clifden Road in St Austell at around 6:20pm.

There were reports that the fire alarm was going off.

Initially, one fire engine from St Austell was sent to the scene. But on arrival the crew called for two more to join them - one from St Austell and another from Mevagissey.

The fire crews used breathing apparatus to enter the flat and rescue the resident.

The person was given first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.