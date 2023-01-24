Police have been given more time to question a woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Gloucestershire.

It comes after a man in his 60s died after having his mobility scooter stolen in a Tesco car park in Stroud on Sunday (22 January).

A 40-year-old woman from Stroud was arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder.

This morning, Magistrates have granted an extension for her detention, giving officers an extra 36 hours to question her.

Gloucestershire Police found the man unresponsive shortly before 6am on Sunday in the car park in Stratford Road. He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and died later that day.

His next of kin has been informed.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone with information that could help enquiries to get in touch.