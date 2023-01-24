A woman in her 70s has died after a house fire in Camelford High Street.

Investigations are underway to determine what caused the fatal blaze, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

Police were called by the fire service just after 6am today (24 January) to a property in High Street, Camelford.

Fire engines from Delabole, Wadebridge, and Bodmin also responded to the incident.

A woman in her 70s died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed. There were no other casualties.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are at the scene and a road closure will remain in place until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to contact police via their website here or by calling 101, quoting log 70 of 24 January.