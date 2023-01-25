A quick-thinking five-year-old from St Austell helped save his mum’s life over Christmas after she collapsed on the day after boxing day with no warning.

On 27 December, Arthur found his mum collapsed on the floor at home, shaking and shivering.

Mum Ashleigh said: “I can’t remember much now, but I’ve since learned that Arthur, who was the only other person in the house at the time, picked up the phone and called 999 at the start of my first seizure.

"At some point Arthur did this after finding me on the floor and he continued talking to the emergency services when I had two more seizures.

"Arthur was so brave and stayed by my side, looking after me and listened to instructions on the phone from the 999-call handler.”

After being diagnosed with epilepsy last year, Ashleigh prepared her family in the event of an emergency.

She set up educational, role play games with Arthur, teaching him how to call and tell emergency services who he is and where he lives.

She also set up short dial phone numbers so Arthur could not only ring 999 if needed but also so he could quickly call his Dad to update him of any urgent situation.

The family is sharing their story in the hope that it might encourage other families with young children to prepare for emergencies at home.

Police constable Amy Holloway said: “We were first on the scene to look after mum and Arthur and to check their welfare ahead of the ambulance arriving.

"Arthur was very brave throughout the whole emergency, he stayed on the phone while mum became unconscious, listening and following the directions of the 999-call handler.

"He opened the front door ready for us, so we could check that both were okay. We administered first-aid until paramedics arrived and they delivered lifesaving intervention.”

Arthur received a well-deserved bravery award at St Mewan Primary school in assembly recently and Ashleigh is recovering well.