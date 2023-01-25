A car has crashed through a wall and into a building at a business park in Dorset.

Emergency services were called to Gore Business Park on Corbin Way at around 8:46pm on Monday night (23 January).

Pictures from the scene show the crumpled car and the damage it caused to the wall. A pile of rubble can also be seen surrounding the front end of the car.

No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Called at 8.46pm on Monday, January 23 to report of a single vehicle collision in Corbin Way in Bridport.

"Reported that vehicle collided with a fence and building. Officers attended with ambulance and fire service.

"Occupants of the vehicle were not injured. The vehicle was recovered."

Bridport Fire Station also attended the incident and said two pumps were mobilised.

In a statement on Facebook, a Bridport Fire Station spokesperson wrote: "At approximately 21:00 yesterday (23 January) one pump was mobilised to assist police and ambulance at a road traffic collision involving one passenger car into a building on the Gore Cross Business Park.

"Our second pump was mobilised to assist at approximately 9.15pm A buildings inspector attended to advise on the damage caused to the building.

"The incident was handed over to the business owner at 2am.

"There were no serious injuries and the police are carrying out enquiries."