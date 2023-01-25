Love Saves The Day 2023: Line-up announced for Bristol's largest music festival
Fatboy Slim, Years & Years and Kelis have been confirmed among the first wave of artists set to play Love Saves The Day 2023.
The award-winning event, which is Bristol's largest independent music festival, attracts ravers from all across the country.
The two day musical festival will take place at Ashton Court on the 27 and 28 May.
'Right Hear Right Now' DJ Fatboy Slim, will be headlining the Saturday night and will be joined by other artists including Andy C, Nia Archives, Piri and pop star Kelis.
Electro-pop band Years & Years, fronted by Olly Alexander, will be closing the show on Sunday with their feel-good anthems. They'll be performing alongside Folamour and SG Lewis.
Tom Paine, Love Saves the Day founder, said: “Love Saves the Day has become such a staple in the festival calendar and we can’t wait to bring it back for 2023.
"We’ve got one of our strongest line ups we’ve ever had with some of the top drum & bass artists on the scene.
"Andy C and Hybrid Minds are some of the most iconic figures in global dance music and it’s going to be a highlight of the festival.”
Other acts due to appear include Shy FX, Four Tet, Hybrid Minds, Sub Focus b2b Dimension and Bristol-born DJ Eats Everything - the announcement is available in full below.
Last year, the festival swapped its usual home of Clifton Downs for Ashton Court for its tenth anniversary.
Love Saves The Day line-up 2023:
Fatboy Slim
Years & Years
Andy C - Alive
Nia Archives
Kelis
Four Tet
Sub Focus b2b Dimension
Shy Fx w/ Dynamite
LF System
Piri
Overmono
Eats Everything
Folamour
Mall Grab
Kettama
SG Lewis
Hybrid Minds + Tempza
Koven
Eliza Rose
Girl Don’t Sync
D*Minds
Hedex
Natty Lou b2b Ama & Y-Zer
Basslayerz
Dazee
Kendrick b2b Enta w/ Texas
TS2W w/ Texas
Knucks
K-Trap
Sainte
Skream
La La
Salute
Surusinghe
Clipz w/ Dread MC
Kings of the Rollers ft Inja
Bou w/ Haribo