Fatboy Slim, Years & Years and Kelis have been confirmed among the first wave of artists set to play Love Saves The Day 2023.

The award-winning event, which is Bristol's largest independent music festival, attracts ravers from all across the country.

The two day musical festival will take place at Ashton Court on the 27 and 28 May.

'Right Hear Right Now' DJ Fatboy Slim, will be headlining the Saturday night and will be joined by other artists including Andy C, Nia Archives, Piri and pop star Kelis.

Electro-pop band Years & Years, fronted by Olly Alexander, will be closing the show on Sunday with their feel-good anthems. They'll be performing alongside Folamour and SG Lewis.

Revellers at Love Saves The Day Credit: Love Saves The Day

Tom Paine, Love Saves the Day founder, said: “Love Saves the Day has become such a staple in the festival calendar and we can’t wait to bring it back for 2023.

"We’ve got one of our strongest line ups we’ve ever had with some of the top drum & bass artists on the scene.

"Andy C and Hybrid Minds are some of the most iconic figures in global dance music and it’s going to be a highlight of the festival.”

Other acts due to appear include Shy FX, Four Tet, Hybrid Minds, Sub Focus b2b Dimension and Bristol-born DJ Eats Everything - the announcement is available in full below.

Last year, the festival swapped its usual home of Clifton Downs for Ashton Court for its tenth anniversary.

Love Saves The Day line-up 2023: